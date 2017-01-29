BERLIN - German military and government officials condemned sexual abuse and other violence at a special operations training centre in the southern German city of Pfullendorf, and said seven soldiers were under criminal investigation.

The military said in a statement the incidents, first reported by Spiegel Online' involved hazing and abuse, and were particularly troubling given earlier reports of maltreatment of women in another unit at the same training center.

It said the latest incidents revealed "grave deficits in leadership" at the facility and promised serious consequences.

"Discharge proceedings have been initiated against seven soldiers and seven additional soldiers will be moved to different postings," a spokesman for the German defence ministry said.

Spiegel said "sexual-sadist practices" and violent rituals were widespread at the Staufer barracks, and included soldiers being tied down for hours and hosed down with water.