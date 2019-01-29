Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah said on Monday that 2,401 low-cost schools were functioning across the province under the Sindh Education Foundation.

Furnishing replies during the question hour in the Sindh Assembly, the minister said that 989 low-cost schools are being operated by the Promoting Private Schools in Rural Sindh (PPRS) Programme, 1130 by the SEF Assisted Schools (SAS) Programme, 151 by SEF Middle & High School Programme (SMHSP), 50 by Existing School Support Programme (ESSP) and 81 by Adolescent & Adult Learning & Training Programme (AALTP). To another question asked by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Arsalan Taj Hussain, Sardar said that 23 schools—15 in Khairpur and eight in Sukkur, have been outsourced to the Education Organization through the Public Private Partnership Programme (PPP).

The minister said that total 1305 secondary, 294 elementary, 218 primary and 88 Cambridge schools were registered in the province during the last five years. To a query as if there is any regulatory body or commission for private schools on the lines of Higher Education commission, Sardar replied, “The privately managed institutions in Sindh are registered under The Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation & Control) Ordinance 2001, Amended Act, 2003 and Rules 2005.”

The minister added that the Directorate of Curriculum, Assessment & Research has planned and completed review of the curriculum, maintaining that after 18th Constitutional Amendment, powers were delegated to the province to review the curriculum. “Textbooks for grade IX-X are under development process, hopefully will be completed by the end of this academic year. The curriculum of grade XI-XII is under revision and will be handed over to Sindh Textbook Board up to March, 2019, then process of development of new textbooks will be carried out and most probably will be completed during academic year 2019-20,” said the minister.

To a question pertaining to alleged shortage of furniture in Karachi’s government colleges, Sardar said that there was no shortage of furniture in any functional college of the city. “Is it a fact that there are around 52,572 students in 32 public colleges in Karachi but there is shortage of furniture as only 9800 chairs and desks are available?” the PTI lawmaker Khurram Sherzaman asked. Terming the accusation as false, the minister was of the view that there was no shortage in old colleges; however the government was taking efforts to provide furniture to the newly constructed colleges as per requirement after observing the formalities of SPPRA to run the academic activities.

Separately, the minister said that Bibi Asifa Government Girls Degree College has been functioning since the academic year 2017-18.