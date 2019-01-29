Share:

Rawalpindi - The 27th Steering Committee Meeting of Cooperative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness Programme South Asia will be held at a local hotel in federal capital today.

The meeting will be hosted by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority that would remain continuing from 29th to 31st January, said a spokesperson on Monday.

This meeting was attended by the Delegates of Civil Aviation Authorities of South Asian States headed by respective DGs and by the Industry Partners. She said Federal Minister for Aviation and Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro will formally open the meeting at 8:30am. The “Cooperative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness Programme –South Asia” (COSCAP-SA) is a cooperative programme of eight South Asian States; Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka under the aegis of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), she said. She also said COSCAP-SA is managed by a Steering Committee (SC) consisting of the Heads / DGs of Civil Aviation Authorities of its Member States; Director ICAO Technical Cooperation Bureau (TCB); Regional Director ICAO Asia Pacific Region and the Chief Technical Advisor (CTA) of COSCAP-SA.

She also said the meeting will discuss matters of mutual interest of aviation safety of the South Asia region including; Status of Decisions of the 26th SCM, Progress of the Phase IV Programme objectives; Outcomes of the 20th meeting of South Asia Regional Aviation Safety Team; Annual Work Programme 2019-20; Programme Budget and Funding – 2019; Update on E-South Asia Capacity Building Metrix (E-SACBM); COSCAP-SA Phase V Activities, Collaboration among the COSCAPs of Asia Pacific Region and other related matters. The COSCAP-SA has already completed its four phases and now has entered into its fifth phase. It is sponsored and supported by Airbus, Boeing, DGAC France, EASA and Federal Aviation Administration.