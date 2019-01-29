Share:

QUETTA:- Provincial authorities are likely to make appointment of administrators after completion of four-year term of local bodies across Balochistan on Monday. A notification has been released regarding conclusion of LB tenure on January 27 this year while all mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen and vice chairmen of municipal corporation and committees will be considered as retired from January 28 (Monday). Qambar Dashti, Secretary Local Government & Rural Development, said that administrators will be appointed after ending of LG tenure while the appointees will belong to district administration and municipalities department.–INP