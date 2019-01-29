Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has expressed optimism that the project for the construction of five million houses will give impetus to the economy, besides the provision of the jobs to the youth.

He was chairing a meeting of Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Islamabad on Tuesday. The PM directed to provide all possible facilities to low income people for their dreams of owning a house to be realized.

He also asked for completion of the laws relating to foreclosure and Real Estate Regulatory Authority. The meeting dilated upon the matters relating to arranging of finance from the commercial banks for the people having low income.