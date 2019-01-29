Share:

Imprisoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi was shifted to hospital after his health condition worsened.

According to his family, the PML-N leader was shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology from Camp Jail. Abbasi was unwell for the last couple of days. According to doctors, Abbasi was suffering from cardiac issue and there was blockage in one of his heart’s vain.

The PML-N leader is serving life sentence in Lahore’s Camp Jail in relation to the ephedrine case. On July 22, a special anti-narcotics court sentenced Abbasi in ephedrine quota case; four days before the general elections in the country.

Abbasi, who was contesting the upcoming election from NA-60 Rawalpindi, faced charges of misusing 500kg of the controlled chemical ephedrine, which he obtained for his company, Gray Pharmaceuticals, in 2010.

The court, in its verdict announced after six years, ruled that 363kg of ephedrine quota could be accounted for, adding that Abbasi failed to provide evidence of the use of remaining quantity of the drug. The court acquitted seven other accused in the case, giving them the benefit of doubt.