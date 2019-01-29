Share:

LAHORE (PR) - The logo unveiling ceremony of AdAsia 2019 —Asian Advertising Congress, was held at a local hotel. AdAsia is the largest and most prestigious advertising congress in Asia, organized bi-annually by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA). Started off in 1958, AdAsia 2019 is the 31st advertising congress that is being hosted by Pakistan in Lahore from December 2-5 this year. It is the second AdAsia to be held in Pakistan. In 1989 Pakistan hosted the 16th AdAsia which was a roaring success.

“It is an honor for Pakistan to host AdAsia 2019 after 30 years,”said Sarmad Ali, Chairman Organizing Committee, AdAsia 2019 Lahore. “We have had a tremendous event 30 years ago which is still talked about in the advertising circles and we hope to bring the same magic back but in a bigger and better way.”

Sharing his views about the Congress, Chairman, PAA, Ali Mandviwalla said: “AdAsia Lahore will focus on technology and communication in the new world. It will serve as a platform for global leaders to share the practices that lead industries in their regions so that we can benefit from it and help them in areas of our strengths. The congress will be a great learning experience for not just the creative industry but for all.”

Speaking at the event, Shahzad Nawaz termed AdAsia to be a dream project. “It is a matter of great honor for me to be selected for this exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to showcase Pakistan to the world.”

The theme for the Congress is ‘Celebrasian: Celebration of Advertising and Creativity in Asia’, and the communication has been designed keeping the theme and design elements from Pakistan in mind.

AdAsia 2019 will be a motivating and stimulating Congress with diverse topics and speakers from all walks of life, each sharing their experiences and helping others to learn from those.