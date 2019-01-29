Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the government was making hectic efforts for providing and protecting the rights of the industrial workers and labourers.

He stated this while addressing the participants of financial aid cheques distribution ceremony held here on Monday.

Usman Dar added that the industrial workers and labourers had been playing a key role in strengthening economical and industrial development, besides, paving the way for bringing strong industrial revolution and keeping the wheel of industrial sector moving ahead towards the goal of industrial development.

PM’s Special Assistant said that the development of the industrial workers and labourers was also vital for the national industrial development, saying that the government was providing all basic facilities to the industrial workers, labourers and their dependents close to their workplaces.

Labourers distributed

monetary cheques

Provincial Minister for Labour Punjab Ansar Majeed Niazi Monday distributed monetary cheques worth Rs55 million to 288 Sialkot based industrial workers and their dependents during a special ceremony held here.

The cheques were distributed to the industrial workers under marriage and death grants.

Addressing the participants, the provincial labour minister announced the early establishment of a labour colony at Sialkot for providing the better residential facilities to the local industrial workers, labourers and their dependents close to their work places. He said that construction work of this new labour colony would begin in 2019 by taking all the stake holders into confidence. Provincial Labour Minister Punjab Ansar Majeed Niaz revealed that the government’s positive and effective economical and industrial development policies have started bearing fruits and these were the healthy signs of social, economical and industrial development as well.

He said that the government was fully aware of the perturbing problems of the industrial workers and government was resolving these problems amicably.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Ikhlaq Ahmed, President PTI Central Punjab Umer Dar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Asad Ullah Faiz, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Bilal Haider and representatives of different labour organisations were also present on the occasion.

Gyane centre, children

nursery opened

Daska Civil Hospital has got a well-equipped Gynae Operation Theatre and Children Nursery for providing the better and advanced medical facilities to the local women at local level on Monday.

Gujranwala Division Commissioner Asadullah Faiz inaugurated these new medical and maternity health facilities during an inaugural ceremony held at Daska Civil Hospital.

On the occasion, the Commissioner pledged to provide the advanced medical and health facilities to the local people at their doorstep.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Bilal Haider, Medical Superintendent Daska Civil Hospital Dr. Muhammad Asghar, CEO Sialkot District Health Authority Dr. Liaqat Ali and District Health Officer (HR) Sialkot Dr. Javaid Sahi were also present on the occasion.