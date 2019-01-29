Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will launch Certificate and Diploma programme in Forensic Science to provide academic support to law enforcement agencies, investigation authorities, detectives, patrol officers and other relevant people.

According to an official on Monday, it will also supportive in criminal investigation and will have significance for all those who wish to pursue their career as crime scene investigator.

Principally, the programme was recommended by the Committee of Courses (COC) of the Department of Chemistry at its meeting held here.

This new programme will provide law enforcing units with the insight and hands-on-knowledge necessary to navigate through the challenges of Forensic Science in ever transforming world of technology.

The COC also recommended two new offering ‘Biochemistry’ and ‘Statistics for Chemists’ for BS Chemistry programme.

In parallel, it was also proposed to induct new faculty in Forensic capacity and Biochemistry. All these recommendations will soon be placed before Faculty Board for approval and launching.