LAHORE: - Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has approved outsourcing Lahore Parking Company and in the first phase 136 areas including Gulberg, The Mall and Allama Iqbal Town would be outsourced. Chairing a meeting Monday, Aleem issued directives to start bidding process immediately and regularisation of private companies under Lahore Parking Company and ensure uniform policy in city. He said that e-ticketing should be ensured with the issuance of daily, weekly and month parking cards.

Aleem said that there should be no exemption for parking fees except recreational parks. The senior minister also expressed reservations over the capabilities of officers of Lahore Parking Company. He said that future expansion planning should be made by keeping in view the public private partnership as a lot of work could be done through this model.

In the meeting, Secretary Local Government briefed and MD Lahore Parking Company told that presently 800 field staff is working in LPC in collaboration with traffic police, geo fencing and urban unit future planning is being undertaken.

They told the meeting that Lahore City has been divided into A, B & C zones and strict monitoring is being ensured in different areas.