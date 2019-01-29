Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General Pakistan Army Sports Directorate Brigadier Zaheer Akhtar paid visit to the Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex. He was received by senior officials of the PTF management. The DG met with the PTF management and discussed matters pertaining to players’ development and promotion of tennis. He also witnessed the proceedings of ‘Play Tennis Coaching Course’ being held at the PTF Complex and met Syed Amir Borghei, ITF Development Officer for West & Central Asia. He lauded the efforts of the PTF chief and the management in developing the world-class synthetic surface tennis courts and promotion of tennis activities. He also conveyed his best wishes to the PTF for future endeavours and assured of Army’s all-out for promotion of tennis.