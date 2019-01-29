Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has said that accountability and eradication of corruption are essential for economic growth of country.

“Culture of approach and bribery will not be acceptable in New Pakistan. No officebearer will use public office for his personal interests. Economic reforms package is way forward to streamline national economy and provide relief to public,” the governor said while talking to Finance Minister Asad Umer and State Minister Hammad Azhar who called on him Monday. They briefed the governor about economic reforms and economic initiatives taken by government. Adviser to CM Aon Ch was also present at occasion. Sarwar said that under stewardship of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan is moving forward to reforms initiated by Prime Minister in economic realm.

“The PTI government has provided relief to farmers. The reasons of economic decline of Pakistan are due to the fact that wrong policies of past government. Current financial team of government is taking sustainable measures instead of short-term measures,” he said. The governor said that without economic prosperity, no government can fulfill promises made with the people. “We are working to set direction of economy on right path by focusing on import substitution and export-led growth. We will also focus on culture of entrepreneurship because developed nations have fully harnessed their potential by providing them facilities.”