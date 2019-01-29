Share:

Azerbaijan Embassy Deputy Head Mission Chingiz Coribhi visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and said that his country was keen to further enhance trade ties with Pakistan as both countries have tremendous potential to promote trade in many areas.

He said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan have enjoyed excellent political relations and there was a need to focus on strengthening economic relations for mutual benefit.

He said that the Azerbaijan Embassy has setup easy visa regime for Pakistan due to which visa applications from Pakistan have witnessed manifolds increase.

He said that Pakistan has also announced to provide visa on arrival facility to Azerbaijan which was very good step. He hoped that this facilitation would help in promoting bilateral trade and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Chingiz Coribhi said that a joint trade exhibition of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey would be held in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan in April this year. The exhibition would include pharmacological, medicine, cosmetics, surgical instruments, cutlery, electrical appliances, textile, leather, sports and sportswear, furniture, home-made crafts, crafts, food and accessories.

He said that Pakistani exporters should take active part in the joint expo to show potential of their products to Azeri consumers. He said Azerbaijan was also exploring the possibility of launching direct flights with Pakistan that would promote trade relations as well.