MULTAN - Pakistan Baitul Maal Managing Director Aun Abbas Bappi has said that the establishment of regional office of Baitul Maal in Multan will eliminate the sense of deprivation from the residents of South Punjab besides providing them social and economic rights.

He observed this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of regional office of Pakistan Baitul Maal here on Monday. The office was jointly inaugurated by PTI central leader Jahangir Khan Tarin, former National Assembly speaker Syed Fakhar Imam, State Minister Zartaj Gull and other notables.

The MD Baitul Maal further revealed that Thalassaemia centres would be set up in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan and sweet homes in Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Chichawatni and Kot Addu. He said that the residents of South Punjab were kept deprived of their basic rights like health and education for decades. He added that the poor and destitute people of South Punjab had equal right like people from other parts of the country to get access to facilities like healthcare and education.

He disclosed that a comprehensive strategy had been evolved to ensure just distribution of resources of Baitul Maal. He added that the budget of the department had been allocated in proportion with the poverty ratio of different districts. He revealed that 22 poorest districts of the country had been identified where people would be given support on a priority basis.

Earlier, he visited MINAR Hospital and inquired after the health of cancer patients. He disclosed on this occasion that steps were being taken to make possible release of Rs30 million annual grant for treatment of poor cancer patients.