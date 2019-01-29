Share:

Islamabad - A two-member team of the British Airways is expected to visit the new Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday to check state of security arrangements at the new airport before it resumes flights to Islamabad in June after ten years.

According to details, Paul Coventry, International Risk Adviser David Craig and Director Safety and Security John Monks, BA’s head of worldwide airports are scheduled to reach Islamabad today (Monday) on two-day visit. The visiting BA officials will engage the Pakistani authorities on the critical security measures at the new airport which British Airways (BA) will require fully implemented before commencing its operations.

The British Airways team would like to see first-hand the security measures in operation and to understand the infrastructure and services in place to support [BA] flights to and from Islamabad.

In September 2008, British Airways had suspended all its flights to Pakistan “for an indefinite period” citing security concerns in the aftermath of the Marriott Hotel bombing that claimed more than 50 lives and injured more than 250 people.

The airline last month decided to resume direct flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad’s new airport. According to a press release issued on BA’s website, the route will launch as a three-per-week service, operated on a three-class Boeing 787 Dreamliner, with return fares to the tune of Rs91,000.