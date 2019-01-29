Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has commended the role of religious scholars for promoting tolerance, brotherhood and patience.

“The religious scholars have always promoted tolerance and unity. The role played by them is praiseworthy. We should continue to promote the golden principles of Islam, the CM said while talking to Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi who called on him here Monday.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan will be transformed into Islamic welfare state.

Buzdar said that steps will be taken for promoting religious harmony in consultation with the religious scholars and the process of this consultation will be continued.

TheUlema of different schools of thought will be included in peace committees. He said that fanaticism and sectarianism can be eliminated in the country by following the Sunnah.

He said: “The incident that occurred in Sahiwal is very tragic. Punjab government is with the bereaved family and every effort will be made to provide justice to it. Culprits will be brought to book.” Tahir Ashrafi said Ulema are with the government for promoting brotherhood, peace and harmony.

Separately, Buzdar presided over a meeting to review the arrangements of holding International Livestock Show/International Buffalo Congress. Talking on the occasion, the CM said that tremendous potential of livestock sector exists in the province and national economy can be strengthened by developing this sector on permanent basis.

However, there is strong need to give attention to the aspect of research and development in the livestock sector, he added. He said that Punjab’s livestock sector will get new identity through this international event and government will re-strengthen it by benefiting from the international experiences and technology. This event will be greatly beneficial for livestock sector in the Punjab, he added. The Chief Minister directed constitution a committee for making arrangements of international event. Such events should also be arranged in other divisions and a plan be devised in this regard, he added. Secretary Livestock briefed about holding of International Livestock Show/International Buffalo Congress in Lahore in the middle of next month in which international livestock experts will be invited to attend.

Punjab to set up cardiac center in Quetta

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a cardiac centre will be established by the Punjab government in Quetta for the people of Balochistan.

“This modern cardiac facility will be a gift to the people of Baluchistan. He said that resources will be provided for the construction of this center on priority basis which will be a message of Punjab’s love for its brethren in Baluchistan.

He has directed that necessary steps should be completed early for the construction of cardiac center in Quetta. The people of Baluchistan and Punjab are conjoined in the chain of mutual love and affection. We will move together in the journey of development, he said. Meanwhile, the officials of Punjab Health Department visited Quetta in recent days and inspected various places for the construction of cardiac center there.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan Ethanol Manufacturing Association (PEMA) called on Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar at his office and apprised him of their problems.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that difficulties faced by every industrial sector will be solved on a priority basis. “It is imperative to encourage the investors for increasing exports and I will play my role for solving the problems of PEMA,” he said. The delegation thanked the CM for taking interest in the solution of their problems.