Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday met with Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tariq Bajwa to discuss digitisation of agriculture projects in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Bajwa assured that the State Bank would provide all kind of support for digitization of agriculture projects in Punjab. The Chief Secretary asked the secretary agriculture to prepare a comprehensive plan for the digitization. He said that initially the digitisation would be completed in two Tehsils of Punjab as pilot project and later would be replicated in other districts of the province.

He said that improvement of agriculture sector was a priority of the government, adding that concrete steps would be taken for well being of farmers. He mentioned that the digitization would help achieve required results. He said that Punjab Land Record Authority was working for provision of facility of `Fard’ at 15 banks to facilitate people, especially those associated with agriculture sector. Secretary Agriculture and Director General of Punjab land Records Authority were also present on the occasion.