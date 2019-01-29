Share:

Rawalpindi - A large number of gas consumers have staged a massive protest demonstration outside SNGPL Office Chuhur Chowk against highly inflated Sui gas bills here on Monday.

The protestors torn up sui gas bills and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Chairman SNGPL.

Most echoed slogan, chanted by the protestors, was simple, “Go Imran Go”.

The very charged protestors also blocked the city’s busiest Peshawar Road for traffic triggering a massive gridlock in the city posing hardships for commuters and pedestrians.

According to the sources, hundreds of gas consumers gathered outside SNGPL Office at Chuhur Chowk on Peshawar Road and registered their strong protest against inflated sui gas bills.

They said the SNGPL never supplied them gas but sending bills worth thousands of rupees that is injustice. They said people are facing difficulties due to unannounced gas load shedding and their miseries have multiplied with inflated gas bills.

SNGPL Officials have closed the gate of office after seeing protestors including the aged people and the women.

“I am in state of shock after receiving my gas bill Rs 28,940” said Sheikh Elahi, a citizen residing in Raja Bazaar. He said he lived in a five marla house where he has only one stove to light in winter. “This is injustice and the chairman should review the gas bills,” he said.

Imran Ahmed, another victim of SNGPL, said the Sui gas bills have been calculated on the basis of confusing, complicated and unjustified slabs and surcharges.

“The innocent people are being robbed by the officials of SNGPL on orders of PM Imran Khan,” he said.

He said we voted Imran Khan to power with great hopes that he would bring change in our lives. “But Imran Khan has become a robber and picking pockets of poor people,” he said.

Muhammad Afzal said he has received the gas bill of Rs 40,000 on due date of payment in February. He said he is a poor man and could not pay such a hefty gas bill.

Many other protestors said the government had made the slabs complicated. In most of the areas two to three houses using one gas meter reading of which goes above 100 units. They said in this situation cost goes up automatically.

A senior official of SNGPL told The Nation many gas consumers are using compressors to suck gas to cater their needs.

He said in many areas the people have also given illegal connections to other residents of area due to which they are getting inflated bills.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, on the other hand, has ordered the wardens to control the traffic mess on Peshawar Road. Transporters and other citizens faced a lot of troubles due to traffic jam.