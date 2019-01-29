Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-Democracy can only flourish in politically aware and educated societies and therefore promotion of education is must to take Pakistan on the path to progress and prosperity.

Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi stated while addressing the fourth “Brain of Ahmedpur East Contest,” which was attended by 186 toppers of Class 10th belonging to 62 government and private high and higher secondary schools of three tehsils of - Ahmedpur East, Yazman and Saddr of Bahawalpur District.

Prince Bahawal underlined the need for educational reforms on priority basis, regretting that today Pakistan even lags behind Bangladesh in literacy rate. He informed that more than 25 million Pakistan children do not attend school while government is spending only 2.8 percent of the budget on education, lesser than most of South Asian countries.

Besides Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi, Chairman Municipal Committee Ahmedpur East Malik Usman Rasheed Bobak and senior journalist Ehsan Ahmed Sehar were the guests of honour at the ceremony.

Bahawal Abbasi pointed out that Pakistan’s education system has not only failed to deliver quality education but also to counter radicalism mainly due three different curriculums being taught simultaneously. “These are the public schools, private schools and religious seminaries - which can be easily recognised by three broad-markers,” he pointed out, adding that students are the precious asset to the country and educational system is a channel to refine them, to make them serve the society. Keeping this in consideration, the government should pay attention to the problems students face on daily basis and work for maximum benefits,” he demanded.

Prince Bahawal Abbasi highlighted contribution of his elders Abbasi family rulers who established colleges, schools and even a varsity in 18th and 19th centuries. He expressed his anger over the nationalisation of “Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Educational Trust” in ZA Buttoo era and said that no one knows where are 101 squares of land allocated for this charity trust. He said that his grandfather established college and English medium high school adjacent to his residence Sadiq Garh Palace while at that time feudal lords had created hurdles regarding the provision of education in their localities.

He appreciated Punjab college management efforts to encourage the new talent of the far-flung and remote areas and expressed his happiness over getting second and third positions in intermediate exams of Bahawalpur Board during last two years. Prince Abbasi congratulated first three brilliant position holders of this contest and lauded the role of their teachers.

Later, Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi gave first prize with shield to winner of this contest Muhammad Umar of Kinder Garden Public High school. Similarly Saifullah of Al-Huda Public School and Mehar Muzzamil Fayyaz of Islamia Model school secured second and third positions respectively who received their net cash prizes and shields from Chairman Municipal Committee Ahmedpur East Malik Usman Rasheed Bobak and senior journalist Ehsan Ahmed Sehar.

Earlier Director Punjab College Muhammad Suleman Farooqi, Principal Aslam Pervaiz, senior journalist Ehsan Ahmed Sehar and Chairman Municipal Committee Malik Usman Rasheed Bobak also addressed the splendid ceremony which ended with a lunch.