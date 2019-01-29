Share:

CAIRO:- Joint Egypt-Bahrain military drills wrapped up in the Persian Gulf on Monday, according to a statement released by the Egyptian army. Air and naval forces from both countries took part in the drills, dubbed the “Hamad 3” military exercises. The war games, which kicked off last week, included a number of “joint areal oper tions”, according to the Egyptian army statement. The volatile Middle East has recently seen an uptick in joint drills involving both Arab and foreign militaries.