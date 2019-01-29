Share:

KARACHI (PR) - Engro Vopak Terminal Limited in partnership with CIRCLE Women, a social enterprise focused on women’s economic empowerment, held Tech Karo’s closing ceremony at the Karachi School of Business and Leadership. The Tech Karo Program aims to create a pipeline of women in tech by providing web development and life skills to youth, especially women from the underserved communities – an initiative that champions the UN Sustainable Development Goals 5 & 8, of Gender Equality and Economic Growth.

With 62% of the students being female, the first batch had 50 graduates. Over 30 students were placed in internships with leading tech companies, including 10 Pearls and Ibex Global.

The program also ensured that the students received proper guidance regarding the tech industry through Tech Mentorship. British Deputy High Commissioner Elin Burns was the chief guest for the afternoon.