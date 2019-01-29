Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sought proposals from all the stakeholders for the upcoming budget 2019-20, urging that the suggestions must reach the board by February 22. The FBR has sent letter to all chambers of commerce and industry and associations, inviting them to send their proposals on Sales Tax, Federal Excise Duty (FED) and customs. The letter stated that proposals should focus on broadening the tax base and increase in revenues. Similarly, the proposals should relate to amendments with a view to achieve simplification, remove difficulties and anomalies and to abolish outdated provisions. The recommendations should be the revenue impacts. “FBR would especially welcome proposals for eliminating tax frauds, fake & flying invoices, plugging loopholes if any, facilitating genuine taxpayers and making the procedure and the proposals should be made keeping in view the consequence for the other related trade groups which might be adversely affected by the proposal measures,” the letter stated.