Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has imposed the transportation charges on students for availing the bus facility provided under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme (PMERP), officials said on Monday.

The decision has been taken as the finance division has failed in allocating the funds for the buses provided to the schools functional under FDE. Each student availing the bus facility will be charged with Rs1,000-1,500.

This was said by the officials of FDE on the distribution ceremony of seventy buses to government school. The distribution of seventy buses has completed the phase of provision of 200 buses to government schools under PMERP. The ceremony of bus distribution was held at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8.

However, the institutions having buses under PMERP lacks the staff to make functional the buses and the FDE will charge fee from students to make the fleet operational, official said. DG FDE Dr Ali Ahmed Kharal on addressing to the ceremony said that all buses have been distributed amongst the institutions and all schools administration has to make arrangement to run these buses.

He also said that FDE is also working for the registration of buses and hiring of driver and other staff related with transport section.

He said FDE is also working for allocation of funds of these buses.

DG FDE also said that FG schools are being awarded Rs25million budget for education purpose while the department will also take measures to purchase new furniture for schools.

Director Schools Saqib Shahab said that each student will have to pay Rs1,000-1,500 until finance ministry allocates fund for the buses.

He also said that it will be compulsory for schools to run the bus otherwise FDE will exercise its power and will hand over the bus to any model institution.

The federal government, under article 25-A of the constitution, had vowed to provide free education to the students till matriculation level.

However, FDE has imposed transportation charges on students to run the buses on road.The priority in distribution of buses was given to the girls and rural area schools where students had difficulties reaching the institutions due to non-availability of public transport facilities.

FDE lacks the funds to pay the drivers, and helpers as well as fuelling and maintenance of the vehicles.

The department had earlier hired the drivers on daily wage basis but the latter refused to cooperate on non-provision of salaries. The official said that the intermediate and graduation level students availing the bus facility are already paying Rs500 to the institution.