At least five police officers were killed and another 19 people sustained wounds on Tuesday after a group of attackers opened fire at a police station in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, local media reported.

According to the media, four gunmen entered the office of the police deputy inspector general in the province’s Loralai district and started shooting when police officers were interviewing potential recruits. Eyewitnesses said that an explosion could be heard during the attack as well.

“Two of the four attackers were killed in retaliatory police fire,” sources said. The injured, who include police officers, had been hospitalised and four of the wounded were in a critical condition.

The area of the attack has been cordoned off, with additional security forces arriving on the scene. Over a dozen officials who were at the station at the time of the attack have been evacuated. No one is reported to have claimed responsibility for the attack so far.