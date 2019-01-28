Share:

Los angeles-Freida Pinto has vowed she will never work with Woody Allen again following the allegations of sexual assault against him.

The 83-year-old director has long been accused of sexually abusing his ex-partner Mia Farrow's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992 when she was just seven years old, and the allegations have resurfaced in the wake of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Woody has always strongly refuted the allegations and has accused his ex Mia of inventing the story to hurt his reputation.

At the end of 2018, model Babi Christina Engelhardt claimed she'd had an eight-year affair with Woody which began back in October 1976 when he was 41 and she was just 16.

Frieda, 34, played the character Dia in Allen's 2010 drama comedy 'You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger', however, she would not work with him again as she wants to show solidarity with those who have spoken out against the filmmaker and stated she's sticking to what her ''gut instinct'' tells her.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, she said: ''No absolutely not. I wouldn't work with him because I'm in solidarity with women who have come out with their stories, whether they are proven or not. I'm just going to stick to what my gut instinct tells me.''

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' star also spoke about her career and insists she is no longer ''desperate'' for roles now she has established herself in the movie business.

She said: ''I'm 34 years old; I've worked for 11 years in this industry. I'm not desperate and I will never be desperate.''

The Indian actress - who often plays the love interest of the main character in her films - has confessed that although she holds strong feminist values, she has previously taken roles that today would oppose her principles.

When asked whether she saw a contradiction between her feminism and some of her previous roles, she said: ''Completely! There was no way I agreed with so much I did in my early career!''