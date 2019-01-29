Share:

A fresh rain spell is likely to lash different parts of the country including Islamabad from Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of Met Office, that this spell will persist in upper parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir till Thursday. Balochistan and Sindh including Karachi likely to receive rain tomorrow.

Snowfall is also expected in Malakand and Hazara Divisions, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the spell, he further added.

He said there is also a threat of lands sliding in hilly areas due to rains.