PR LAHORE - The government is endeavoring to create a business friendly environment to help generate the commerce and trade activities in the country with a view to speed up the pace of economy.

Mohammad Younus Dagha, secretary commerce, stated this while talking to the stakeholders of textile based industry who called on him at TDAP Lahore here. The secretary said that the upcoming TEXPO exhibition in Lahore would accelerate the pace of business activities and under the emerging Pakistan vision, our trade and commerce sector would emerge as a lead runner in the region.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders apprised the secretary commerce about the trade related issues being faced by them and requested for their redressed. The secretary assured the businessmen of the government support and asked them to participate in the TEXPO exhibition which would be the hallmark of textile sector trade activities and would pave the way for making Pakistan a land of business opportunities. A large number of foreign buyers and global trade leaders are coming to Pakistan to participate in the mega event and there would be a dynamic opportunity for our local textile sector to exercise their potential in digging out mutual business openings, the secretary said.

On the occasion, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui, Secretary, TDAP thanked the businessmen for sharing their valuable comments with the leadership of Ministry of Commerce for successful organization of TEXPO, 2019.

The secretary, TDAP said that the public-private sector regular interactions would evince the business potential and help in understanding industry based problems.