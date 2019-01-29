Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Women Development Department (WDD) Ashfa Riaz Fatyana Monday said that the Punjab government was taking exemplary steps to empower women and end discrimination against them in the province.

She stated this while addressing a conference on the `Role of Women in Promoting Peace in Pakistan’, organised by the University of Lahore (UoL), the Council of Islamic Ideology and International Islamic University, Islamabad, held here at the UoL.

The Punjab government was working for a gender-sensitive Punjab, where women and men could enjoy equity and equality in all walks of life, she said and added that women were able to contribute to development and prosperity of the country.

The minister said that there was mounting evidence that women’s participation in peace and security efforts contributed to more effective responses to today’s complex crises.

Women played a critical role in preventing conflict and sustaining peace, she said and added that it was high time that women’s participation in peace process should go beyond just representation and quotas.

She appreciated the efforts put together for the conference and said that she was looking forward to proposals and recommendations coming out of the great gathering of scholars, practitioners, students and the faculty.