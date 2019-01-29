Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Monday said that taking mega corruption cases and white collar crimes to logical conclusion is the top most priority of NAB.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the NAB headquarters, he said the NAB strongly believed in conducting investigations of white collar crimes on scientific lines that too after collecting complete evidence as per law of the land. Corruption has become malaise, which should be rooted out, he added. Prosecution division, operation division, senior officers including director generals of regional bureaus attended the meeting through via video link.

He said according to recent Gillani and Gallup survey, 59 per cent people expressed their confidence in the performance of NAB whereas Pakistan has come to 107th position over corruption index of the International Economic Forum.

He said concrete measures were being taken to stop money laundering. “The money stashed abroad through corrupt means would be brought back to the country as per law. NAB has improved its overall workings with the help of anti corruption strategy. NAB has fixed a period of 10 months to finish the case right from conducting complaint verification to filing a reference. Right now 1210 corruption references involving Rs900 billion are under trial in various respected accountability courts.”

He said that NAB has deposited record Rs297 billion in the national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt elements.

He said Corruption was the main hurdle in country’s economic progress and prosperity. NAB has established a separate Cell for resolving issues of business community, he added.

He said that investigations of fake housing/cooperative societies would be taken to logical conclusion. “NAB had filed a reference against Mufti Ehsan in an accountability court Islamabad on looting people in Muzarba scandal. The accountability court had awarded Mufti Ehsan ten years imprisonment and Rs9 billion fine in Muzarba case. Likewise NAB had also filed another corruption reference in accountability court against Ghulam Rasool Ayubi on looting people. The court awarded 10 years imprisonment and Rs3.7 billion fine to the culprit. NAB is trying its utmost to apprehend 34 suspects involved in Muzarba/Musharka scandals and bring back the absconders with the help of Interpol so that the looted amount could be returned to the affectees.”

He asked the people to invest only in authentic and approved housing societies.