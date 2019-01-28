Share:

ZHENGZHOU-Central China's Henan Province will rebuild toilets for 3 million rural households in 2019, according to the provincial officials.

The province plans to renovate another 6 million toilets for rural households by the end of 2020, covering 85 percent of rural households in the province, after rebuilding 2 million toilets in 2018 with a total investment of more than 224 million yuan (33.2 million U.S. dollars).

China launched the "toilet revolution" in 2015 to increase the number and sanitation of toilets at tourist sites.

The campaign expanded to improve public toilets in cities and build better toilets in rural homes.

A policy document of the provincial government noted that the renovation of rural toilets must be done simultaneously with the treatment of rural household sewage and waste from animal farms.