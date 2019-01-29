Share:

Lahore Development Authority (LDA)Director General Amna Imran Khan on Monday approved preliminary planning permission for three private housing schemes and technical approval of three other private housing schemes in Lahore division. The preliminary planning permissions and technical approvals were granted on the recommendations of scrutiny committee. The preliminary planning permissions were given for Qasim Garden Housing Scheme for an area of 334 kanals and 11 marlas, Mauza Raiwind, Halloki Raiwind Road, Lahore, Blue Town Phase-I Housing Scheme For Land Measuring 512 kanals and five marlas, Mouza Tarrar, Multan Road, Lahore and Shaheen Villas Phase-II, for land 497 kanals and nine marlas, Mouza Khadalthi, Jeewan Pura Kalan and Ayyan Virkan, Faisalabad Bypass Road Sheikhupura. The housing schemes , which were given technical approval were Five Star Garden Housing Scheme for an area of 102 kanals and five marlas, Mouza Rakh Hiran Minar, district Sheikhupura, Takbeer Villas land sub-division for area 92 kanals and 10 marlas, Mouza Chandrai Lahore and Zaamin City, for area 1,821 kanals, seven marlas and 110 Sq-ft, Mouza Kacha, Hudiara Drain, Near Fruit & Vegetable market, Lahore.