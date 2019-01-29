Share:

LAHORE (PR) - The Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan has announced the results of Certified Finance and Accounting Professional (CFAP) and Multi Subject Assessment (MSA) Examination held in December 2018. 228 candidates qualified whereas 2003 candidates have obtained permanent credit.

Sidrah Shaikh has been awarded ICAP Gold Medal (Dewan Mushtaq Group) on his outstanding performance in the subject of Advanced Accounting and Financial Reporting and Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi has been awarded ICAP Ebrahim S.H. Dahodwala Gold Medal on his outstanding performance in all papers of CA Program.

ICAP has also awarded Merit Certificates to Syed Muhammad Murtaza Naqvi, overall outstanding performance in CFAP and outstanding performance in Business Finance Decisions, Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, overall outstanding performance in CFAP and MSA, Yaseen Younis, outstanding performance in Corporate Laws, Muhammad Jawad Ashraf, outstanding performance in Business Management and Strategy, Asif Ali, outstanding performance in Advanced Taxation, Ahmer Khan, outstanding performance in Audit, Assurance and Related Services, Bilal Ahmed, outstanding performance in Financial Reporting and Assurance Professional Competence and Muhammad Umair Ashraf, outstanding performance in Management Professional Competence.