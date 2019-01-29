Share:

KARACHI (PR) - IGI Life Insurance and Vitality Group, a subsidiary of Discovery Limited, have announced the launch of IGI Life Vitality, a first-of-its kind Shared-Value Insurance offering in Pakistan.

Vitality Group’s Vitality Shared-Value Insurance model, applied by major insurers globally, incorporates Vitality, a scientifically-validated health promotion program, into insurance. The program provides participants with the knowledge, tools and the motivation to improve their health using a digital app and wearable devices. When linked to insurance, it becomes a powerful mechanism for a differentiated insurance offering.

Syed Hyder Ali, CEO of IGI Life Insurance, said, “We are very excited about the launch of IGI Life Vitality in Pakistan because it reflects our strong commitment to not only be a leader in our industry, but to also to be at the forefront in addressing a societal issue to help people live healthier and better lives. IGI Life Vitality is a game-changer for the insurance industry in Pakistan and a win-win for everyone: for our customers, for the entire community, for our partners and for IGI Life.”