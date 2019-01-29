Share:

Islamabad - President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh on Monday called for contemporary and relevant to the society research and said that culture of research among the students should be promoted.

He expressed these views while chairing the 75th meeting of Academic Council of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) held at Faisal Masjid Campus, a press release said.

He highlighted the importance of academic council and maintained that it is one of the most vital forums to pursue the university’s goal of internationalization, dissemination of message of Islam and academic excellence.

IIUI President, while discussing the agenda items said that academic excellence is the top most priority of the university while, training courses, conferences and research papers must be encouraged.

Dr Al-Draiweesh said that IIUI is a unique hub of learning and it has vital responsibility of nurturing Muslim youth according to the prevailing challenges in the light of Islamic teachings and keeping this fact in view, all the concerned officials must keep working for further improvement in the standards of teaching, research and curriculum.

The Meeting was also attended by former senator Razina Alam Khan, Dr Saeedur Rehman, Professor of Islamic Studies, Bahauddin Zakriya University, Multan an eminent scholar nominated by Board of Governors (BoG) of IIUI, all IIUI Vice Presidents, Director Generals, Deans, Director (Administration), Director (Finance), HoDs and veteran faculty members of the university.

The meeting reviewed various important topics, recommendations of various committees on given tasks pertaining to academic excellence and matters of research activities in the campus. It is pertinent to mention that Academic Council is the academic body of the university and subject to the provisions of this Ordinance and the Statutes have the power to lay down proper standards of instruction, research and examinations and to regulate and promote the academic life of the University.