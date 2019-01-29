Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz is all set to destroy the careers of talented youth of Islamabad as he has ordered to demolish state-of-the-art Diamond Cricket Academy and other cricket grounds.

When this scribe contacted Islamabad Cricket Association (ICA) President Nasir Iqbal to know the details, he said that neither CDA nor any other department is ready to accept the responsibility and they are passing on burden to Mayor Islamabad. “What wrong we have done? We are providing the youth cricket training and producing future stars for national teams. But all our efforts are going to be sabotaged, which will be a great loss for Pakistan cricket and youth.”

He said he wants to request Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and Interior Minister for State Shahryar Afridi to stop Sheikh Ansar from his self-styled policies as the grounds, which are under CDA possession, are classic example of his poor management. “The CDA Chairman should visit and check the highly pathetic condition of Bhutto, National and F-9 Park cricket grounds.

“We worked day and night to maintain these grounds, where the 60 percent of Pakistan cricket is being played. We have produced a number of Test, ODI, T20 and international players at these grounds. But now Mayor Islamabad has made up his mind to destroy the future of youth for no reason. We will hold a coffin-clad demonstration from Diamond Academy to PM House and won’t Sheikh Ansar to play with futures of youth. I request the PM, who himself is a world cup winner and hero of youth, to take notice and show the doors to anti-youth and anti-sports Mayor and order an inquiry as on whose behest, he has dared to even think about playing with futures of youth,” he asserted.

He said they will stage sit-ins and also start hunger strike camps till anti-sports Mayor is not removed. “Why his close aide Abid Kiyani has been occupying National Ground for last 3 years and why action has not been taken against him? What he has done for cricket and what is his sports background? It’s about the future of cricket and we can’t allow outsiders to occupy grounds, which were obtained through long struggle. “The protest demonstration led by the cricketers and organizers of Islamabad will participate in huge numbers. The protest will start in the morning at 8am. If the Mayor is not given peace of mind, we will be left with no other option but to set our cricket gears on fire and stage hunger strike till death. We are hopeful that the PM and Chief Justice will provide justice to future of Pakistan,” Nasir concluded.