ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan women team captain Javeria Khan was upbeat about national women teams’ chances against the visiting West Indies team for the three T20 Internationals in Karachi.

Javeria said this after the practice session held at SBP Sports Complex ground on Monday. She said: “It is quite encouraging that the West Indian women team is visiting Pakistan after a gap of 15 years. We all are very happy and looking forward to give tough time to former world T20 champions.

“We are working very hard on our fitness levels and one thing is quite sure that no one is favourite in shorter format of the game, as the team, which gives 100 percent, holds the best chances of winning. We will focus on performance and try to give out our best,” she added.

Javeria said they have devised a plan to tackle with West Indian team. “We will try to take full advantage of home conditions to win the T20 series. The return of skipper Bismah will definitely boost the strength of the team. We are working on batting and bowling and trying to work on improving minor flaws. We are also playing practice matches to prepare well for the series.

The former captain said that the contest would be tough and no one-sided contests can be expected. “The analysts are with us to help us chalk out plan to improve our weak areas. The West Indian side on their day can do anything as they are amongst top four of the world in ICC rankings, so we are expecting tough fight.”

The top domestic performers like Javeria Rauf, Ramin and others performers were deprived of central contracts, while the ordinary players were handed over not only contracts but also place in the national team. When she was pointed towards this, Javeria replied: “I can’t answer this question, as PCB is in better position to reply on it. I think overall the players are given chances, who excel at domestic and international level, there is no replacement to senior players.

Bismah is leading the side for quite a while and her presence is definitely huge support to the team as she has scored in every difficult situation.”

When asked about fitness levels of the players and any impact of foreign coach, she said: “Our trainer Jamal is working with great zeal. Our test results have indicated that he is delivering wonders for girls. We are focused and looking forward to play to the best of our abilities and give the nation something to cheer about.”

Kalu Khan, the worker who fell from National Stadium, Majid Khan Enclosure roof top, lost his life while performing his duty. When asked whether the PCB and the players have collected something for his family, she said: “Yes, the PCB and we have collected the amount and very soon, we will deliver it to his family.”