FAISALABAD-On the directions of Punjab government, Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 will be observed throughout the district with full commitment and enthusiasm for continuing the political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethrens.

The district administration has chalked out various programs to express solidarity with the people of held Kashmir.

In this connection to review the arrangements of Kashmir Solidarity day a meeting was held under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Mian Aftab Ahmad chaired a meeting.

Education, Health, Social Welfare, FWMC, Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Parking Company, PHA and officers of others departments were also present.

Giving detailed ADCG informed that declamation contests, painting competitions, seminars, conventions and other programs had been arranged in the educational institutions while walks and rallies would also be taken out on the day to highlight the Kashmir issue and expressed solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris.

He informed that exhibition of photographs pertaining to the atrocities of Indian army in held Kashmir and a Mushaira on Kashmir issue had been arranged by the Faisalabad Arts Council at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Art Gallery.

He said that the banners, steamers and hoardings pertaining to the slogans regarding solidarity with the Kashmiri people would be displayed at the roads, intersections, markets and other conspicuous places in the district.

He directed the concerned department to fulfil their responsibilities and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The programs to express the solidarity with people of Kashmir on February 5 would also be held at tehsil levels, he maintained.