Rawalpindi - A lawyer allegedly raped a female student of law repeatedly in a flat located in Sector H-13 of federal capital, said sources on Monday.

Shamas Colony police station officials have booked the accused lawyer identified as Asad Hashmi on rape charges on complaint of victim female student (SR), enrolled in LLB in Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI), they said.

However, the police could not arrest the rape accused while the female student alleged lawyers have been approaching her and threatening to not pursue the rape case.

According to the sources, the female student SR has lodged a complaint with PS Shamas Colony stating she belonged to the district Jhang and enrolled in LLB degree in IIUI.

She has been staying as paying guest at F-11/3. The complainant said she went to district courts in F-8 where she met with a lawyer Asad Hashmi, with whom she had discussed about her abduction case number 440/18 registered with PS Ramna in October 2018. “The lawyer advised me to visit his flat in H-13 to discuss the case,” she alleged.

She further stated she reached at the flat of Asad, where he grabbed her and stripped her naked. The female student accused the lawyer of raping her forcefully for whole night. The varsity student also alleged the lawyer threatened her of dire consequences if she would share her ordeal with anyone. She asked police to register a case against the accused and to arrest him. Taking action, police registered a case against Asad Hashmi under section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and begun investigation with no arrest, source said.

The victim female student, while talking to The Nation, alleged that police are not cooperating with her as the rapist has not been held so far. She said the lawyers’ community has also been approaching her on phone and threatening her to not pursue the rape case and to grant Asad Hashmi pardon. “Some lawyers offered me that flat, where Asad raped me, will be transferred in my name if I quit my FIR from police,” she said.

She appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan (SCP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan to provide her with justice. Islamabad District Bar Association President Javed Akbar’s cell was switched off when the correspondent tried to contact him to know his version about rape of a female law student by a lawyer.

