KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) city chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Monday demanded that the Supreme Court listen to people before razing 500 buildings in the city.

Addressing a press conference here at Idara-e-Noor-e-Haq, Naeem was of the view that people should not be ousted from their homes until they are provided alternate places. The authorities concerned, instead of taking action against lawful buildings, should remove encroachments on amenity plots and playgrounds. “Those who have allowed illegal constructions and China cutting in Karachi should also be brought to justice,” he said.

The JI leader was of the view that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other authorities concerned have turned the city into a hub of debris under the garb of the apex court’s order. “Our basic demand is that no action be taken against lawful constructions and they should be regularized. The authorities concerned should concentrate on restoring amenity plots and playing grounds that have been grabbed in the past,” said Naeem.

He said the house lying within the track of the Karachi Circular Railway should not be vacated until provision of alternate places. “The affected shopkeepers of anti-encroachment operation be given alternate at the earliest so that they can resume their business. If the situation continuous, millions of people would go jobless” he feared.

The JI leader asked the provincial government and the KMC to devise such mechanism that no one could raise illegal construction in future. The JI would issue white paper on the issue as innocent people cannot be left on mercy of the ‘cruel’ departments, he added.

Naeem said that it is necessary to amend the master plan as per the population and the concerned departments should step up as it is not responsibility of the apex court.