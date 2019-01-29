Share:

Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Tuesday said the recently announced mini-budget has taken the business community by pleasant surprise.

In reality, it was a big relief package, which has improved the confidence of the business community that will enhance economic activities, create jobs and expand GDP, it said.

The government has acted in contradiction with the conventional wisdom to burden masses to confront deficit which will not go down well with the IMF, said Patron ICST Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that government has taken a big risk by avoiding slapping additional taxes and trigger economic activities despite facing a deficit of Rs 1100 billion hoping to tackle shortfall through enhanced revenue and exports.

Now it is up to the business community to prove IMF wrong and the government right by contributing to taxes and increasing exports otherwise the international lenders would again come up with the stabilisation recipe, he said.

Shahid Rasheed said that government is keeping the interests of masses on the top of the priority list and empowering the business community which is laudable.