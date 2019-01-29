Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) and Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) organised the mega Leather Show 2019 with more than 300 stalls attracting an audience of over 15,000 visitors coming in from different segments of the leather industry.

Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister to Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment, formally inaugurated the 5th PMLS19 at Lahore International Expo Centre. He congratulated the members of Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) and Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) for organizing the event. The chief guest also visited the stalls and interacted with national and international exhibitors.

The forum provided a viable platform to nurture stronger ties and develop potential areas of collaboration between the allied industries of the leather sector of Pakistan. It also featured a special exhibition of quality products in leather manufacturing industry of Pakistan. The exhibitors showcased a wide range of products on their stalls.