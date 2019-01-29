Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid has said that in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme donor blocks for widows will be set up with financial assistance of the philanthropists. “Pilot project for shelter-less families in Rural Housing will commence from June 1, the Minister told media here Monday. He said the new housing units will comprise dispensaries and schools and added, a drive about Apna Ghar is being launched soon. He said five per cent concession will be given to the Overseas Pakistan in the housing project. The minister said that development authorities have been tasked with the construction of one lakh units while the private schemes will be bound to complete the construction within two years. He also said three new cities will be established in the province.

The minister said the government is taking practical steps while the last government did nothing.

He informed the media that 6,000 housing units will be set up in Renala Khurd, Chishtian, Lodhran, and Bahawalnagar.

He said the cost of five-marla ground floor unit will be Rs 23lakh and that of three-marla, Rs 17 lakh, and five-marla unit at five floor, Rs 21 lakh.

The possession will be delivered to the owners after one and half years. He said the houses will be provided on easy installments and the whole project will be supervised through the task force which has already been established.