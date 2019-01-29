Share:

ULAN BATOR - A solar power plant with an installed capacity of 10 megawatts has been officially launched in Mongolia's central province of Govisumber, Mongolian state television reported on Monday. Mongolia's total renewable energy capacity stood at 275 megawatts at the end of 2018, according to the Ministry of Energy. The 10-megawatt solar power plant was officially put into operation on Sunday in Sumber soum, an administrative subdivision in Govisumber, said the project's operator ESB Solar Energy. "The construction of the Green Climate Fund-funded power plant took six months. The power plant can generate 17.1 million kWh of electricity per year to the country's national power grid," the company said. The Green Climate Fund is a fund established under the UNFCCC to help developing countries in their efforts to adopt renewable energy. Mongolia, which enjoys more than 250 days of sunshine a year and boasts a potential wind capacity of 1,100 gigawatts, has set a goal of supplying 20 percent of its energy through renewables by 2020 and 30 percent by 2030.

The share of renewable electricity in Mongolia's overall energy consumption rose to 16 percent on average in 2018, said the Ministry of Energy.