KARACHI - The Sindh government would ask the federal government to hand over collection of gas infrastructure cess and sales tax on goods to provinces during the upcoming meeting of the National Finance Commission in Islamabad.

This was stated by Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab while talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly on Monday. The adviser said the Sindh government had not received any official information from the federal government in this regard until now, but they had learned through media reports that NFC meeting had been scheduled in Islamabad on February 6. "We welcome this and demand under article 160 of the constitution that more resources be provided to provinces in new NFC Award," he said and added that the Chief Minister Sindh had convened the preparatory meeting regarding NFC today and added that Sindh had started preparatory process to strongly present its case at the NFC meeting.

He said that Sindh government had demanded to transfer gas infrastructure cess to provinces in the past and added that Khyber Pakhtunkhaw government had also demanded transfer of cess to provinces in the past and hoped that PTI would support their instance on cess now. He further said that the federal government had failed to meet its tax collection targets and negative growth had been seen in in tax collection and added that 'we would also demand for authority of collection of sales tax on goods to Sindh so that revenue generation could be made effectively'. He said that Sindh Revenue Board had effectively performed its job for the last seven years and met all its targets .

He observed that federal government had failed to meet revenue targets and now was favoring elite class, adding that federal government was not serious in having discussion on the mini budget as it had deferred discussion. He said that it was for the first time in the last eight years that load shedding had been resorted in winter, adding that there was no electricity, no gas and no water. Wahab appealed to PM Imran Khan and PTI leaders not to issue mere political statements but try to deliver on its promises made to the people.

To a question regarding demand of PTI regarding removal of IG Sindh, he said that the federal government had no power to remove IG Police, adding that IG could only be posted and transferred through consultative process between the federal and provincial governments. He said that they had condemned attack on PTI MPA Ramzan Ghanchi and added that they believed that every illegal action was condemnable.