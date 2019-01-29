Share:

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has reiterated his firm resolves for eradicating the menace of corruption on as NAB strongly believed in bringing the corrupt elements to justice as per law.

The chairman said that NAB has devised an anti-corruption strategy to rid the country of corruption, which has acknowledged by leading national and international organizations as an effective strategy to eliminate corruption.

Chairman said NAB was conducting inquiries and investigations against housing societies, cooperative companies, bank frauds, money laundering, misappropriation of government funds by government employees, private persons, abuse of authority and amassing assets beyond known sources of income.

NAB received double complaints during 2018 comparing to corresponding period 2017. NAB has fixed timeframe for deciding the cases.

NAB has devised a joint investigation Team (CIT) by benefitting from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. The strategy has proved very successful. NAB is the role model for SAARC countries. Pakistan was the first chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum.

Chairman NAB himself listens to the complaints of oppressed persons on last Thursday of each month. Chairman has established Complaint Cells at all regional offices of NAB to facilitate people.