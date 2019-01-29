Share:

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Tuesday lashed out at the political rivals over a conflict on chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Sindh Assembly.

Reportedly, he spoke to the media and denounced Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. “If Zardari does not go to jail, he may suffer the same fate as the founder of MQM,” he said, adding that the PPP has been unwilling to support opposition’s member, as the chairman of the PAC, for hiding its own wrongdoings.

He asserted that the chairmanship of the PAC in the Sindh Assembly was the right of the PTI. He further criticized the PPP for not resolving core issues of the general public including the transport system, and said, “The provincial government has failed to deliver a proper transport system for the last 11 years.”