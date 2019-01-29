Share:

In recent years, voters are fast moving with the wave of “Disruption in global politics”. Issues like BREXIT, Trump’s policy of strong border to protect national sovereignty, return of Mahathir Mohamed of Malaysia and protests in France have further motivated the electorate in the world and they have “tuned out” politicians and political alliances the world over because they were not representing their interests. Therefore, ordinary people’s economic anxieties have to be addressed on priority basis.

Gains from PTI’s business revival package must “trickle down” for the vulnerable segments of the population living in rural Pakistan.

Banking sector which plays a vital role in economic development of the country has been simply turned down to a “Cowboy Banking” which is heavily involved in money laundering against securing the public interest.

To encourage banking in rural Pakistan, NBP branches should be immediately opened at the unbanked places at all union council centers in the country for facilitating Supervised Rural Credit, Gold Loans, payment of utility bills and to further accelerate the home-remittances and domestic savings/local investments etc. to raise the productive capacity of the economy. The weaknesses in Pakistan’s financial sector should be removed through comprehensive implementation of measures announced by Finance Minister on January 23. Agro – based industry will also attract Foreign Direct Investment.

Existing system can be easily made effective if the prime minister changes his strategic approach of governance leaving aside the new enactments. Let the parliamentarians remain busy in their blame-games. Economic mismanagement and unsatisfactory performance of the government’s finance team have resulted in an unprecedented increase in the prices of everyday’s items and their vote bank is being adversely impacted. The government should tackle the economic crisis and control the inflation to win the next elections.

The world faces twin crises of rising inequality and climate disruption. The PTI government’s current approach seems to rely on the patch-work and firefighting. More assured policy-making is needed if Pakistan’s economy is to avert such negative projections and gloomy forecast. Weak external finances will keep the value of rupee under pressure for further devaluation. Indecisiveness, uncertainties and confusion affect everything.

Appointments in key institutions of the country must be expedited to make the performance of such institutions more effective. Appointment of President NBP was advertised about four months back but no decision has been taken so far.

General Zia-ul-Haq’s entire period benefited from the profits of Nationalized Commercial Banks. He was also in direct contact with the MDs and chairmen of sensitive institutions dealing with the general price level of goods and services like PASSCO, TCP and other such institutions. Only two persons were controlling the market price structure, namely, Gen Zia-ul-Haq in person without involving his staff and other government functionaries and secondly, Seth Abid Hussain.

Prime Minister Imran Khan must prove a global thinker as featured in Foreign Policy magazine Annual list of top 100 global thinkers of 2019. Now, action is needed instead of just public statements. Only a sustainable method of economy will save us through a model of self-sufficiency.