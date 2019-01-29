Share:

Ombudsperson Punjab Rukhsana Gillani on Monday penalised a headmaster of Special Education Center for harassing a female teacher and ordered his removal from the service. The ombudsperson passed the orders while deciding a complaint of harassment at workplace against the headmaster. The ombudsperson heard parties’ versions at length and awarded penalty of removal from service to the headmaster after he was found guilty of sexual harassment. A female teacher had filed the complaint alleging that the headmaster had been harassing her since appointment in Special Education Center. She alleged that the headmaster tried to hold her hand and gave unethical gestures. She submitted that the headmaster initiated departmental inquiries against her on realizing his failure in his negative designs.