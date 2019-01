Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has promoted over 200 officers of different service groups to grade-20 and grade-21 after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Establishment Division issued notifications in this regard on Monday.

The Establishment Division had sent minutes of the Central Selection Board Meeting last week to PM Office for getting PM’s approval for issuance of notifications.

Federal Public Service Commission Chairman Hasseb Athar chaired the meeting of CSB and it recommended the promotions of more than 400 officers of grade-19 and grade-20 to next grades. The FPSC chairman took almost a month in approving the meeting minutes.

According to the notifications, 32 officers of grade-20 of Pakistan Administrative Services including Ahmed Yar Khan, Aftab Ahmad Maneka, Sajjad Ahmad, Muhammad Ilyas, Taseer Jamal Alizai, Dr Fazlullah Pechuho, Nasir Javed, Mohsin Mushtaq, Qazi Shahid Pervez, Zafar Iqbal, Amna Imran Khan, Sajid Siddique, Khaqan Baber, Tahir Khurshid and Irum Bukhari have been promoted to grade-21.

Those promoted from grade-20 to 21 also included Aftab Akbar Durrani, Hamad Yaqoob Shiekh, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Riaz Ahmed Memon, Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, Saif Anjum, Usman Akhtar Bajwa, Navid Ahmed Shaikh, SARAH Saeed, Jawad Paul, Mussadiq Ahmed Khan Rashid Mahmood, Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha,, Joudat Ayaz Khaqan Murtaza, Abid Hussain, Muhammad Siddique and Shiekh Manzar Hayat Khan.

17 officers of grade-19 of Pakistan Administrative Service who have been promoted to grade- 20 are Sajid Baloch, Muhammad Asif, Sadia Sawrar Javed, Waseem Sahmshad AAli, Muhammad Usman Anwar and Rana Muhammad Arshad, Azmat Mahmood Khan, Ahmed Jameel Qazi, Ikramullah, Muhammad Aamir Jan, Nazar Muhammad Bozdar, Mahmood Hassan, Syed Ibrar Hussain, Ali Hussain Malik, Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi, Shakeel Ahmed Mian and Shan-ul- Haq.

11 officers of grade-20 of Police Service of Pakistan including Ghulam Sarwar JAMALI Baloch, Kamran Fazil, Inam Ghani, Jamil Ahmed, Capt (Retd) Usman Zakria, Ahmed Mukarram, Muhammad Akram Naeem Bharoka, Muhammad Farooq Mazhar, Asif Saifullah Paracha, Helena Iqbal Saeed and Amjad Khan have been promoted to grade-21.

Similarly, 33 officers of grade-19 of PSP including Jawad Ahmed Dogar, Suleman Sultan Rana, Mazhar Iqbal Kakakhel, Khurram Shakoor,Yaseen Farooq Shiekh, Asif Aijaz Shiekh, Akbar Nasir Khan, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Gauhar NAFEES, Pervaiz Ahmed Capt (Retd), Ahmed Jamal-ur-Rehman, Fida Hussain Mastoi, Imran Ahmar, Muhammad Abid Khan, Imran Mahmood, Muhammad Kashif Mushtaq Kanjoo, Atta Muhammad , Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Waqar ud din Syed, Tayyab Hafiz Cheema, Irfan Ali Baloch, Muhammad Zubair Dreshak, Sikandar Hayat, Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, Nasir Aftab,Munir Ahmad Shiekh, Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta, Omer Shahid Hamid, Muhammad Younas Chandio, Syed Fareed Ali, Maqsood Ahmed and Rai Babar Saeed have also been promoted to grade-20.

The eight officers of Pakistan Customs Service of grade-20, including Syed Tanveer Ahmed, Arslan Subuctageen, Agha Shahid Majeed Khan, Mukarram Jan Ansari, Qurban Ali Khan, Asif Mahmood Jah, Abdul Basit Cahaudhary and Zulifkar Ali Chaudhary has got promotion to grade-21.

28 officers of grade-19 of Inland Revenue Service including Shahid Siddiq Bhatti, Syeda Naureen Zahra, Muzaffar Ali Somro, Muhammad Idrees, Amna Faiz Bhatti, Mufeeza Iqbal, Abdul HAMEED, Syeda Adeela Bokhari, Muhammad Naveed Akhtar, Erfa Iqbal,Muhammad Ali, Syed Naveed-ul-Hassan Abdul Latif Mian, Ghazala Hameed Razi, Abdul Hameed Anjum, Saleem Akhtar, Irfan Aziz, JAFFAR Raza Kazmi, Jamsheed Fakhri , Munir Sadiq, Abdul Qadir Kiran Sarfraz, Jibran Mansoor, Reema Mausad, Girdhari Mal Maghwar, Zaigham Abbas, Muhammad Faisal Mushtaq and Tahseen Muzzaffar have been successful to get promotions in next scale.

The federal government has also promoted ten officers of information group in grade-20 and 21 and three officers including Samina Waqar, Jahangir Iqbal and Saeed Javer are promoted to grade-21 and Syyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah, Ambreen Jan, Qamar Bashir, Nadeem Haider Kiani, Tariq Mahmood, Akhtar Munir, Muhammad Tahir Hassan and Muhammad Arshad Munir are promoted in grade-20.