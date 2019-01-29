Share:

According to the Transparency International Pakistan has experienced a slight improvement in the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index scoring just a point higher than in 2017 but remaining unchanged in the rankings.

Pakistan scored 33 out of 100 in the index – one point better than its score of 32 in last year. It's overall ranking, however, remained unchanged.

Transparency International's index which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. More than two-thirds of countries score below 50 on this year’s CPI, with an average score of just 43.

In previous years, New Zealand and Nordic countries were among the best with Denmark narrowly beat New Zealand to the top spot at 88 and 87 points respectively.

The US lost four points to score 71 out of 100, sending the country tumbling out of the top 20 for the first time since 2011.

Transparency International recommended the governments to stand up for a free press and support civil society organisations that encourage public oversight over government spending.

The index is compiled based on data from 12 international organisations including the World Bank, African Development Bank and the World Economic Forum.